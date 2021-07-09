Greater Noida: 10 skill centres to become functional from August 10

The Greater Noida authority has decided to set up 10 skill development centres across the city for local youths. The authority has invited applications for the same, to be submitted in the last week of July, for which an online link will be provided, officials said Thursday.

The training centres, where about 1,200 people will be trained in electronics, automotive and gadget repairing, among others, will become operational on August 10.

For the initiative, the authority has roped in the National Skill Development Corporation. According to officials, the children of farmers, who have given their land for the development of the city, will be given preference in the initiative.

“Initially, 1,170 students can enrol in courses of their choice and their training will begin from August 10. The duration of a course will be from three to six months,” said Deep Chand, the additional chief executive officer of the authority.

The centres will be located in different areas including Knowledge Park 2, Sector Ecotech 3, Chipyana, Mubarakpur village, Knowledge Park 3 and Sector Alpha 1.

Meanwhile, the authority said it will acquire around 600 hectares of agricultural land for development which will later be allotted to industrial units and other businesses.

“When land is acquired for development, farmers lose their livelihood in the process. Besides, farmers’ children who are educated but fail to get jobs as they are not skilled in other jobs, which is why have decided to skill them and employ them in firms working here,” said Chand.