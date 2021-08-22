Guilty of molesting 2 girls, juvenile told to serve at home for elderly in Panchkula

For outraging the modesty of two teenaged girls, a 17-year-old boy has been directed to serve at an old-age home by the juvenile justice board of Panchkula.

He will have to work at the old age home five days a week for up to six months. If any complaints are received against him during this period, he will be sent to the observation home in Ambala, the court ruled.

As per the FIR, registered on June 1, 2019, the 17-year-old who is a BCA student, had molested two girls –aged 16 and 18 – when they were playing badminton in the neighbourhood. He was booked under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The juvenile’s counsel said that his client has been implicated and stated that there were contradictions in the statements of victims.

After hearing the arguments, the board held the juvenile guilty, however, took a lenient view due to his age and medical condition.

Pronouncing the punishment, the juvenile justice board stated, “The board cannot ignore the guilt of the juvenile. However, keeping in view the career of the juvenile-in-conflict with law as well as the tender age at which he has committed this offence, it would be in the interest of justice if the juvenile is ordered to do some community service.”

The juvenile-in-conflict with law was ordered to report to the in-charge, Old Age Home, Sector-15, Panchkula, on August 23 for the community service.

The in-charge of the old-age home has also been directed to submit a report about his work and conduct.

The girls’ counsel, Udit Mendiratta, said this is a big win for them, however, another case against the boy’s father is pending in the high court.