Guj HC notice to state govt on 17 alleged cases of vision loss post cataract surgery

The Gujarat high court has taken suo motu cognizance of an incident in which 17 individuals reportedly complained of partial or complete loss of vision following cataract surgery at a trust-run hospital in Mandal town, Ahmedabad district. Notices were issued to the secretary of the health department and the SP of Ahmedabad Rural. (Representative file image)

Describing the incident as “glaring and deplorable”, a bench comprising justices AS Supehia and VK Vyas expressed concerns over the incident.

On Wednesday, the court initiated proceedings and called for a report from the state government regarding the incident.

Notices were issued to the secretary of the health department and the superintendent of police (SP) of Ahmedabad Rural.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for February 7, instructing state authorities to submit a preliminary report on the matter.

The bench also emphasised the importance of determining whether any substandard drugs were used or if there was a deficiency in facilities or adherence to necessary medical protocols essential for eye surgeries.

The court said that the registry shall place the matter before the court of chief justice Sunita Agarwal during the next date of hearing on February 7.

The Gujarat health and family welfare department has formed a nine-member expert committee to conduct an inquiry and directed the hospital at Mandal village not to perform further cataract surgeries until further orders.

The matter came to light after five persons who underwent surgery at the Ramanand Eye Hospital at Mandal on January 10 were referred to the ophthalmology department at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Monday for treatment.