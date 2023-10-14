News / Cities / Pune News / 84 children diagnosed with eye ailments during health camp in Pune

84 children diagnosed with eye ailments during health camp in Pune

ByVicky Pathare
Oct 14, 2023 09:37 PM IST

Over 400 children were screened, out of them, 84 students were diagnosed with eye ailments like ptosis, squint and congenital cataracts

At least 84 children from Pune were diagnosed with various eye ailments during the one-day screening programme conducted at the Aundh District Hospital on Friday.

The ophthalmic screening programme was conducted by the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The ophthalmic screening programme was conducted by the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The ophthalmic screening programme was conducted by the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, said officials.

Over 400 children were screened, out of them, 84 students were diagnosed with eye ailments like ptosis, squint and congenital cataracts. Out of these, 39 children will undergo surgical intervention to correct their vision. While the remaining have to follow-up for one year.

Vitamin A deficiency is the leading cause behind eye ailments said the officials.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, said, that initially the children suspected to have eye ailments are referred to visit the Aundh District Hospital where we conduct this special camp. “The children are screened at the ophthalmic department wherein we have expert doctors and other facilities. Surgeries and treatment for these children will be provided free of cost,” he said.

Dr Yempalay, said, “We have witnessed a trend of children becoming more prone to childhood blindness and eye ailments. The change in lifestyles and addiction to mobile phones at an early age is the reason behind the rise in eye problems among children.”

“The majority of the children diagnosed are from Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area,” he said.

School children in the district aged between 0 to 18 years are screened for various health ailments under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, a child health programme.

