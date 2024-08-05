Gujarat: 952 people rehabilitated, 7 rescued in Valsad as IMD predicts heavy rains

Seven people were rescued on Monday morning and around 950 others were rehabilitated by a team of National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) personnel as heavy rains lashed Valsad district of Gujarat, officials said. Flooded roads in Gujarat amid heavy rainfall. (PTI Photo)

“The seven people were stuck in the Auranga river because of continuous rainfall and high tide. The nearby low-lying areas of the river have been flooded. Most of the stranded people were fishermen. As many as 952 people have been rehabilitated due to the overflowing river,” said an official of State Emergency and Operation Centre (SEOC), Gandhinagar.

South Gujarat experienced intense rainfall over the past 24 hours, with Navsari and Valsad districts receiving the heaviest downpour. Khergam taluka in Navsari recorded a staggering 9 inches of rainfall, while Dharampur and Valsad talukas in Valsad district received 7 inches rain each, according to SEOC data.

As of 6am on Monday, Gujarat has received over 67% of its average monsoon rainfall, the data showed. The Kutch district received more than 86% of its seasonal average, followed by South Gujarat at 81% and Saurashtra at 77%. North Gujarat and East-Central Gujarat have recorded 50% and 48% of their average rainfall, respectively.

Several other areas in South Gujarat also witnessed significant precipitation. Four talukas – Dang-Ahwa in Dang district, Kaprada in Valsad district, and Chikhli and Vansda in Navsari district – each received 6 inches of rainfall. Vaghai and Pardi talukas recorded 5 inches each, while Vapi, Subir, and Dolvan talukas saw 4 inches of rain. Umargam, Tilakwada, and Gandevi talukas each received 2 inches of rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Gujarat and warned of heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms for the next five days.

According to the meteorological department, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in the next 24 hours at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat region namely Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Navsari, Valsad and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli.