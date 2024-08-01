Gujarat AES death toll rises to 58; 52 positive cases of Chandipura reported

The death toll due to viral encephalitis has risen to 58 in Gujarat, the state government said on Wednesday. Out of these, a majority of which, the exact number of which is yet to ascertained, are suspected to be due to Chandipura virus. (Representative file photo)

According to the government report, out of 140 reported cases of viral encephalitis, 58 have resulted in fatalities. The most severely affected area is Panchmahal with seven deaths, followed by Ahmedabad Corporation with six deaths.

These deaths in the last one month are due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Out of these, a majority of which, the exact number of which is yet to ascertained, are suspected to be due to the outbreak of Chandipura virus (CHPV), a rare deadly pathogen, according to Gujarat health department officials.

Also Read: Nipah, Chandipura are just tip of the iceberg

Gujarat health commissioner Harshad Patel told HT that at least one fourth of the total deaths due to AES could be attributed to Chandipura virus.

Sandflies are known to be the main vectors for Chandipura virus. Initial symptoms often include sudden onset of high fever, severe headache, and muscle pain. As the infection advances, it can lead to altered consciousness, seizures, and in severe cases, coma and death. The virus’s ability to cause rapid neurological deterioration makes early detection and treatment crucial for patient survival.

Of the total 140 suspected cases, 52 have been confirmed positive for Chandipura virus across various districts and municipal corporations, according to a state government release.

As many as 25 patients are presently hospitalised and 57 have been discharged after treatment.