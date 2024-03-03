Gujarat CM visits Ram temple, announces Yatri Bhavan in Ayodhya

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, ministers of the Gujarat state cabinet, speaker Shankar Chaudhary and the chief whip, among others offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ayodhya on Saturday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel speaks to the media, in Ayodhya, Saturday. (Sourced)

CM Patel said “The visit to the temple was a fortunate and emotional moment for him.”

Terming the inauguration of the Ram temple as a festival for crores of Indians, Patel said that the construction of the Ram temple is especially a proud occasion for the Gujarati community as the consecration of Ram Lalla was done in the presence of PM Modi.

To facilitate ease of travel for pilgrims from Gujarat visiting the temple, the Gujarat government has allocated ₹10 crores in this year’s budget for constructing the Gujarat yatri bhavan, the CM said.

The yatri bhavan will be constructed at a total cost of ₹50 crores, he said.

He also thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for providing land for the Yatri Bhavan and the arrangements made to facilitate pilgrims visiting the holy city, particularly by the special Astha Train service from Gujarat.

The CM said the divine consecration of Ram temple in the city of Ayodhya marks the beginning of a new era in the country.

He expressed confidence that the Ram temple would turn out to be a temple of vision, philosophy, and guidance for the country and help establish Ram Rajya in the coming years.

Speaking about the Ram temple movement and its subsequent conclusion, he said that it was the resolution of every Hindu that a grand Ram temple must be built at Ayodhya.

The dream of Hindus was fortunately fulfilled by PM Modi as he led the ground-breaking and consecration ceremony of the historic temple, he added.

The CM also expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court for removing the obstacles that had hindered the temple’s construction for centuries. He credited the leadership of PM Modi for swiftly initiating the construction work by establishing the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra that worked tirelessly to ensure the temple consecration on January 22 this year.

The chief minister said that the resolution of the devotees across generations has been successfully realized under PM Modi’s leadership.

After darshan, he presented the replica painting of the historical event of Shabri Mata and Lord Ram as a gift to the trustees of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust, a post on CM Patel’s X mentioned.

(With agency inputs)