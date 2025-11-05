Gujarat to procure Kharif crops worth over ₹15K crore at MSP from November 9

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has announced that it will begin procurement of groundnut, moong, urad and soybean at Minimum Support Price (MSP) from November 9. The Gujarat government has taken a decision to procure up to 125 mann (maund) of groundnut per farmer, considering the substantial groundnut production in the state this year. (Representational image)

Talking to media persons in Gandhinagar, agriculture minister Jitu Vaghani said the decision has been taken under the guidance of chief minister Bhupendra Patel to support farmers during the current Kharif season. He said the state will ensure that farmers receive “fair and remunerative prices for their produce while also providing them with economic security.”

Vaghani said the state plans to procure groundnut, soybean, urad and moong worth “more than ₹15,000 crore” under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan. He said the government has taken a decision to procure up to 125 mann (maund) of groundnut per farmer “considering the substantial groundnut production in the state this year.” More than 300 procurement centres have been notified. He said the number will be raised, if required.

Vaghani said the initiative will protect farmers from selling at low market rates and provide income stability during a season affected by weather losses.

The Union government had announced MSP for Kharif crops before sowing. Groundnut is at ₹7,263 per quintal, moong at ₹8,768, urad at ₹7,800 and soybean at ₹5,328. According to Vaghani, compared to last year, MSP has increased by ₹480 per quintal for groundnut, ₹400 for urad and ₹436 for soybean. He said the increase will give substantial benefits to cultivators.

The announcement comes after heavy and unexpected rain damaged standing crops across the state. Unseasonal rain linked to a weak system over the Arabian Sea damaged crops in Saurashtra, north and central Gujarat during harvest, said an official. Early assessments by the government put the affected area at about 30.92 lakh hectares, with estimated losses of around ₹1,500 crore and crops in nearly 16,000 villages in 249 talukas were hit. The chief minister visited affected districts and directed quick survey work.

Several farmer groups in Bhavnagar and Amreli districts raised alarm over the extent of damage and sought immediate relief. There have been protests outside revenue offices where farmers demanded timely compensation and purchase at MSP.

In Devbhoomi Dwarka, a farmer recently died by suicide allegedly linked to crop loss and debt. The incident led to protests and demands for faster assistance.

Groundnut is the main Kharif crop in Gujarat. Saurashtra districts including Amreli, Junagadh and Jamnagar are key growers. Arrivals have started and prices are hovering around MSP. Pulses and soybean are grown in pockets of north and central Gujarat.