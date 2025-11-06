Gujarat: Wife, her lover kill man, bury his body under kitchen floor

The Ahmedabad crime branch has uncovered a year-old murder case in the Sarkhej Fatewadi Canal area where a man was killed by his wife, her lover and two others, who then buried his body beneath their kitchen platform in a manner similar to the film ‘Drishyam’. Representational image.

The police identified the victim as Mohd Israil Akbarali Ansari, known locally as Sameer Bihari. He worked as a mason and lived with his wife Rubi and two children in Sarkhej Fatewadi Canal area. He was originally from Rampur village in Siwan district of Bihar. The couple married in 2015-16 and later moved to Ahmedabad.

“The Crime Branch received information that the victim was murdered a year ago by his wife and her lover, Imran Vaghela… Based on this information, the details were first verified and information about Sameer Bihari was collected. After confirming the authenticity of the facts, Imran Vaghela was brought to the Crime Branch for interrogation,” the police said.

During questioning, Vaghela confessed to the crime and revealed the location where the body was buried. The police team exhumed human remains, including bones, tissues, and hair from beneath the kitchen platform. The remains have been sent for forensic examination and DNA sampling.

When questioned about the motive, the accused revealed that Ansari used to beat his wife and was an obstacle in their affair, an official said. “They fatally stabbed him in the neck. Along with Imran and the victim’s wife, two other individuals were involved in the crime,” the official added.

To cover-up the murder, the accused dug a pit under the kitchen platform, buried the body, and covered it with cement and tiles.

A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered against the accused. Vaghela was apprehended and was produced in court for remand. The police are conducting searches to apprehend the victim’s wife and the other accused involved in the crime.