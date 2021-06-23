Home / Cities / Others / Gun of woman constable posted outside Israeli diplomat’s house goes off accidentally
HT Image
HT Image
others

Gun of woman constable posted outside Israeli diplomat’s house goes off accidentally

New Delhi: The gun of a Delhi Police woman constable posted near the house of an Israeli diplomat in Vasant Vihar went off accidentally on Wednesday, senior officers said
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 11:57 PM IST

New Delhi: The gun of a Delhi Police woman constable posted near the house of an Israeli diplomat in Vasant Vihar went off accidentally on Wednesday, senior officers said.

They said nobody was injured in the incident and the bullet hit the pavement.

The incident took place outside the residence of an attache of the Israel embassy. Delhi police clarified that a woman constable’s 9MM pistol misfired “when she was handling it.”

Police said the bullet did not hit anyone and hit a pavement on the road in front of the diplomat’s house on Paschimi Marg. Police said the woman constable was posted in a PCR van outside the attaché’s residence.

Deputy commissioner of police(south west) Ingit Pratap Singh said, “Nobody is reported injured in the incident. Senior officers of the south west district and the police control room reached the spot. Crime team is being called on the spot. Further enquiry is on.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.