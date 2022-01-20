Gurugram: Another contractor duped by BSF officer surfaces

Another contractor has lodged a case against BSF deputy commandant Praveen Yadav for allegedly duping him of ₹1.66 crore on the pretext of allotting tenders for construction work inside the campus of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar.

Yadav, who was arrested on January 12 along with his wife Mamta, sister Rituraj and associate Dinesh, allegedly orchestrated ₹150-crore contract fraud while on deputation with the NSG last year.

The latest victim, Sant Lal, filed a complaint with Manesar police station on Tuesday, after which an FIR was registered against Yadav, police said, adding that Lal fell victim to the fraud after getting allured for construction of periphery walls by Yadav.

Now the count of victim contractors has reached five whom Yadav allegedly defrauded by handing over forged documents with seals of the NSG.

Manbir Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Manesar), said that four persons, including Yadav, have already been arrested in the case. “No further arrest has taken place. Rituraj’s husband, one of the suspects, is yet to be arrested. The total count of FIR against Yadav now climbed to five,” the DCP said.

Officials said that three laptops seized by the Gurugram police from Yadav’s residence in Manesar would be sent for forensic analysis soon to retrieve deleted data.

Police said that Yadav was in five-day police remand for interrogation while the rest three arrested persons were on four-day remand, and all of them were sent to judicial custody again in last two days.