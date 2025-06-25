Gurugram cops book boys aged 5, 9 for ‘scooter theft’

Two boys, aged five and nine years, were booked for allegedly stealing a scooter after breaking its lock easily, in Ashok Vihar Phase III in Sector 5 of the city, police said on Monday. A police officer said they are scanning CCTV footage to trace the duo and “their gang.” (File photo)

The incident took place at about 1.40pm on Sunday when the vehicle owner Rajendra Pal Singh Chauhan, 58, was at home and his two-wheeler was parked outside his house.

Police said when Chauhan stepped out of his house to go to the market, he found the scooter missing.

He questioned his children and some workers engaged in construction work at his house to find out if they had seen anyone taking it. However, they could not provide any information following which he scanned the CCTV camera footage and found that two minors, both below 10 years of age, had stolen it from the locality and fled.

“The elder one broke the handle lock with a jerk within seconds and the other pushed the scooter ahead. The elder boy drove it while the other one hopped onto the scooter as pillion,” he said.

Gurugram police, public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar said the children appeared to be hardly five years and nine years of age. “Looking at the CCTV footage, it seems they clearly knew what they were doing as the duo looked everywhere to check if someone was watching them,” he said, adding there is a strong probability that the children were linked to an interstate vehicle lifting gang which had dropped them at the location for stealing vehicles.

“We are scanning multiple CCTV camera footage to trace the duo and the other members of the gang who are using them,” he said.

Based on Chauhan’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the minors under Section 305 (theft in a dwelling house) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 5 police station on Sunday.