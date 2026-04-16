Gurugram: Drug racket busted, 11 people, including Nigerian national, arrested

In an anti-narcotics crackdown with potential links to the National Capital Region, Mahendragarh police have dismantled a drug trafficking network by arresting 11 accused, including a Nigerian national, during a 10-day operation, an officer said on Wednesday. The crackdown began on March 13, police said. (Shutterstock)

During the operation led by Superintendent of Police, Deepak Kumar, police recovered 33 grams of heroin, 63 grams of ganja, 220 intoxicant capsules and counterfeit currency and registered four cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The SP said the crackdown began on March 13 with the arrest of a peddler from the Takht Bawri area with 19 grams of heroin and ₹13,900 in suspected drug proceeds.

Subsequent arrests of three intermediaries led police to the Nigerian national on March 31, from whom they recovered ₹18,500 in proceeds and counterfeit notes worth ₹32,300. Police said his visa status and possible links across the NCR are under probe.

The probe led to the arrest of another accused on April 10 from the Mahendragarh Mandi area with 63 grams of ganja. Subsequently, one accused was held from Shiv Mandir on April 11 with 18 grams of heroin and another with 15 grams of heroin, the officer said. A drug supplier was also arrested, and a motorcycle used for deliveries was seized.

The officer said police also conducted a cross-border operation and arrested a medical store operator in Rajasthan’s Singhana and a drug peddler with 220 intoxicant capsules on April 13.

Police said most of the suspects are repeat offenders with prior NDPS Act cases and other criminal charges.

The SP said a probe is underway to trace the other accused.