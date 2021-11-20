Gurugram: Four more held for firing at former sarpanch’s house

The district police on Friday arrested four more persons in connection with the firing at the house of former sarpanch (village head) of Manesar’s Kasan village on Diwali. In the shooting incident, six persons sustained bullet injuries, of which four have died so far.

The arrested suspects were identified as Abhishek Saroha alias Tara Bawana from Delhi, Sanjeev alias Sanju Baba from Rohtak, Sahil alias Bheem and Vikash alias Kala, both from Sonipat. They were arrested from Farukhnagar, police said.

With this, 12 persons, including three juveniles, have been apprehended in the case. However, the prime suspect, Yogender alias Rinku, is still at large, police said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the persons who have been arrested so far include shooters and those who had provided shelter to the prime suspect.

Balram, son of former sarpanch Gopal, also died in the incident. A case was registered against 10 persons on November 5.

“The juveniles had conducted a survey of the victim’s house and its surroundings. Rinku had created Snapchat IDs to communicate and plan for the shooting,” Sangwan said, adding that the shooting was executed to avenge a murder of 2007 when Balram’s family had allegedly killed Rinku’s brother on Holi.

According to police, on Diwali night, Rinku, along with Amit, Abhishek, Manish Keru, Sanjiv and Sahil, barged into Balram’s house in Kasan village and started firing indiscriminately, in which six persons were critically injured.

Two days after the crime, police arrested three persons from Manesar on November 6. The suspects were identified as Rinku’s father Subhash Singh from Kasan village, Gopal from Jaipur and David alias Satish from Kasan village. David is Rinku’s cousin while Gopal is Rinku’s brother-in-law, police said.

On November 13, police apprehended three juveniles accused of carrying survey of the victim’s house. Two of the juveniles are Rinku’s cousins, police said.

Sangwan said that Abhishek Saroha, who was arrested on Friday, has two dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and loot registered against him. Abhishek got in touch with Rinku around 10 months back. On October 30, Rinku called Abhishek through a Telegram application and told him that this is right time to avenge the murder of his brother, police said.

