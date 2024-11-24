Gurugram green belt used for illegal parking busted, 1 held

The Haryana chief minister’s flying squad along with officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) busted an illegal parking lot which had been operating for many months after destroying a stretch from a green belt in Sector 18, police said adding that they had arrested the suspect running it. An illegal parking lot which had been operating for many months after destroying a stretch from a green belt in Sector 18 was busted on Saturday. (HT PHOTO.)

According to the police, it was the flying squad which had initially received an input about the illegal parking lot following which it contacted GMDA to ascertain if it had any legal contract for running it. However, after verification, it emerged that it was an unauthorised parking lot following which a raid was carried out on Friday evening.

They said the parking lot was located along the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near the Genpact 22 office where employees of a large number of offices used to park their vehicles from whom a man named Rakesh Rana was extorting money on the pretext of parking fees.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said that Rana used to collect ₹80 from every vehicle owner who used to park his/her car in the green belt, which is actually government land. Rana was arrested from the spot during the raid, he said.

Based on the complaint of Ashish Tyagi, GMDA (enforcement wing) junior engineer, an FIR was registered against Rana under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-17/18 police station.