Gurugram: Health dept gears up for respiratory cases before Diwali

Gurugram: Days ahead of Diwali, the Gurugram health department is gearing up for any eventuality especially in view of the respiratory cases being reported every day and worsening air quality. In Gurugram, the AQI has crossed 150 over the past week which falls in the “moderate” category, and the increase has led to a rise in patients with respiratory issues. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

On Saturday, the Gurugram health department issued an advisory for local hospitals to reserve beds for respiratory patients, with 10 additional beds for burn cases during the festival. Extra medical staff and doctors will be on duty, and stocks of essential medicines are being increased.

Chief medical officer Dr. Virender Yadav said, “We are making all necessary preparations to ensure no resident faces health issues during Diwali. The increase in respiratory cases is concerning, and we are doing everything possible to manage the situation.”

As Diwali approaches, pollution levels across the Delhi-National Capital Region are rising.

In Gurugram, the air quality index (AQI) has crossed 150 over the past week, which falls in the “moderate” category. The increase has led to a rise in patients with respiratory issues, according to medical staff, adding that nearly 151 people sought treatment for sore throats, colds, and coughs on Friday.

Rajesh Sharma, a resident of South City, said, “I have been having trouble breathing whenever I go outside. Dealing with the pollution is very difficult. While I appreciate the preparations for Diwali, we also need stricter rules to manage pollution.”

Medical experts have advised residents to take necessary precautions and adapt their daily routines based on the weather and pollution levels.

“Wearing a mask, especially in the morning and evening, can help reduce exposure to harmful pollutants. People with asthma or other respiratory issues should be particularly cautious,” said Dr Anil Gupta, a general physician in the city.

Residents in other parts of the city, such as DLF, are also concerned.

Priya Mehta, a resident of DLF Phase 3, said, “My children have been coughing a lot recently. We are trying to stay indoors. But it is difficult to avoid going out completely.”

“People should drink warm water, cover their nose and mouth, and avoid outdoor activities if they feel discomfort,” Dr Gupta suggested.

The health department, meanwhile, has also directed hospitals to ensure two additional doctors are present during each shift at emergency wards on Diwali and the day after.