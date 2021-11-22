Gurugram: ILD Green buyers hold meeting, threaten to protest against developer

Around 50 homebuyers of ILD Green, a stuck housing project in Sector 37C, on Sunday held a meeting in Sector 29 to express their anger at the inability of the developer to deliver their flats even after nine years.

According to the buyers, the project was launched in 2008 and was supposed to be delivered in 2012, but almost half of the buyers are still waiting for their homes. Of six towers in the project, only three have been delivered by the builder, International Land Developers (ILD).

“Around 500 buyers in three towers are waiting for their flats for the past nine years, but nothing has happened. We have approached the authorities also, but things are not working. Many buyers invested their retirement savings in the project,” said Alok Kumar, a member of ILD Green Flat Buyers Association.

Anjali Sharma, a homebuyer, said that despite long delays, the developer is now sending demand notices while there is no work going on at the project site.

The association members also said that they plan to hold protests if their flats are not delivered soon.

Manmohan Sharma, another buyer, said that the work on tower number two has completely stopped. “We will again be approaching the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (H-Rera) to get relief,” he said.

The developer did not respond to phone calls and text messages sent by HT on Sunday.

However, on the same issue, a senior ILD official had said last year, “A mitigation plan has been submitted at H-Rera. We have been able to work cohesively with the clients and have almost completed the works for T6 & T7. As per the mitigation plan, Tower 2 is to be subsequently completed after T6 & T7.”