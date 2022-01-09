Gurugram localities witness long power cuts after overnight rain

Several areas witnessed power outages up to eight hours as heavy rains lashed the city on Friday night. Residents from areas such as Palam Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and sectors 5, 22, 56, 57, 45, 40, and 46 on Saturday alleged that the power supply remained erratic since Friday midnight.

In some areas, residents complained that the supply was restored only by Saturday evening.

Atul Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 57, said that the power supply went off around midnight on Friday and came back only around 8am on Saturday. “There was a power cut again at around 12 noon on Saturday and the supply was restored only at 5.30pm. The authorities should inform residents about such long power cuts in advance,” he said.

The residents also said that the power outage hampered their work from home schedule.

“I and my wife are working from home. But due to power cuts, we were unable to attend office meetings and use room heaters for parents who are down with Covid-19. The invertor battery also died as there had been no power since Friday night,” said Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 5.

The residents of Saraswati Vihar, Maruti Kunj and Chakkarpur complained that there were power cuts throughout the day on Saturday. “The residents of Saraswati Vihar suffered immensely due to the power cut that started around 1.30am. We also faced water issues as we could not switch on the motor to fill our water tank in the morning,” said Rekha Sharma, a resident.

In many areas, the power supply was hampered due to feeder breakdown, said officials from the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHVBN), adding that their teams managed to restore power in several localities in the first half of the day.

“Teams of DHBVN have been deployed in all the affected areas and they are attending to the complaints to ensure resumption of supply. During rains, power supply gets affected due to falling of trees on power cables. The issues have been resolved in most of the areas, and efforts are being made in the remaining areas to restore power at the earliest,” said PK Chauhan, superintending engineer (operations), Gurugram circle 2, DHBVN.

