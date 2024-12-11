Gurugram: Municipal elections likely in February

Gurugram: The municipal elections in Gurugram are expected to be held in February 2025, officials aware of the matter said adding that preparations have gained momentum with revised voters’ lists scheduled for final publication on January 6. Voters’ lists from the previous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Gurugram will serve as the base for the municipal elections. (HT PHOTO)

Gurugram district commissioner Ajay Kumar announced that the updated schedule for voters’ list publication for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Municipal Corporation of Manesar, the Municipal Council Pataudi-Jatoli Mandi and the Municipal Committee of Farrukhnagar, has been issued following directives from Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh.

Kumar said that voters’ lists from the previous Lok Sabha and assembly elections will serve as the base for the municipal elections. From December 16, these lists will be distributed at polling stations across the city. Draft voters’ lists will be available on December 17, allowing residents to verify their details, such as names, addresses, and photographs. Corrections or updates can be submitted until December 23. The DC emphasised that transparency and accuracy will be paramount in the voters’ list preparation process. “The updated voters’ lists will ensure fair and impartial elections. We urge all eligible voters to verify their details and participate actively,” he said.

MCG commissioner Ashok Garg confirmed the corporation’s preparedness for the polls. “We are fully prepared for the elections and have ensured that all necessary arrangements are in place,” he said.

The elections are anticipated to cover key municipalities in Gurugram, Manesar, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar, marking a pivotal moment in local governance. Residents and candidates are eagerly awaiting the election schedule, which is expected soon after the final voters’ list is published.

According to the Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 1994, all claims and objections regarding the voters’ lists will be resolved by December 27. Dissatisfied voters can appeal to the deputy commissioner until December 31, with final resolutions by January 3, 2025. The revised voters’ list will then serve as the basis for the elections.