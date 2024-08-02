Gurugram police plugs potholes to improve traffic flow on NH 48

Gurugram: After slow movement of traffic was reported from Bilaspur Chowk on National Highway 48, a traffic police team led by deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Virender Vij reached the area on Friday and got several potholes filled, officials said. Gururgam Police fills potholes to improve traffic flow on NH 48 near Bilaspur Chowk in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

The police team also inspected the black spots on the stretch since accidents have been reported frequently from there. They said they witnessed the slow movement of traffic caused by the damaged road. Due to the heavy traffic generated by the Kanwar Yatra and regular vehicular movement, Bilaspur Chowk experienced congestion, leading to a temporary diversion of vehicles via the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, police said.

Vij said that during the inspection, they found that the construction work for a flyover by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at Bilaspur had been stalled for over a month. “This delay resulted in severe road damage and numerous potholes. Recognising the gravity of the situation, we contacted NHAI PD Jaipur and emphasized the urgent need to resume construction and repair the road immediately,” he said.

Vij, with the assistance of traffic inspector Suresh Kumar, Bilaspur station in-charge Yogesh Kataria, assistant commissioner of police Pataudi Sukhbir Singh and traffic personnel, supervised the filling of potholes. “The prompt action will ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safe passage of Kanwar pilgrims,” he said.

Traffic police personnel were given specific instructions regarding the management and maintenance of the road to prevent further disruptions. The Gurugram traffic police also deployed a team on the stretch to ensure safe movement of traffic.

Naman Raghuvanshi, a commuter and a resident of Sector 10 said, “Traveling through Bilaspur Chowk had become a nightmare due to the potholes and ongoing construction work. The intervention by the traffic police will hopefully resolve the issue,” he said.