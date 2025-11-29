Gurugram: Sector 69 demands action as vacant plot turns into stinking waste pit

Residents near Tulip Chowk in Sector 69 continue to grapple with sanitation issues as a vacant plot in the area has turned into a dumping ground, with heaps of garbage and stagnant water accumulated on the site — forming an algae-covered pond that emits a foul stench, residents said. The accumulated stagnant water has formed an algae-covered pond that emits a foul stench, said residents. (HT)

They added that they have repeatedly raised concerns about the unmanaged garbage dumps along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), particularly on the 60-metre stretch in Sector 69.

Anuj Mathur, a resident of Tulip Purple, said the plot has long been filled with construction and demolition (C&D) waste, creating health and hygiene issues. “While we were already grappling with unmanaged waste, now this pond has also appeared. This is not rainwater — it’s mostly sewage that is being dumped here. We have even seen tankers coming in and discharging water,” he claimed.

“Our RWA has written multiple letters to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) regarding this menace. Other societies in the area are facing the same issue. This is not just an eyesore — it’s a serious health hazard. The site emits a foul stench and has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” he said.

Pinky Rawat, another resident of Sector 69, said the situation seems unstoppable. “This is the condition across Gurugram. What is the point of buying homes in high-rises when the surroundings are not clean? When we cross the road, the entire stretch stinks at times,” she added.

Sandeep, senior sanitary inspector at MCG, said he was “unaware” of the issue so far: “We will send a team for inspection at the site as soon as possible and ensure the garbage is removed from the plot. We will also look into the issue of accumulated water.”

Meanwhile, another MCG official said the work related to sewage and drainage was halted due to a pending legal case.

Earlier in November, HT reported that Tulip Chowk was struggling with persistent waterlogging, and around a 200-meter-stretch of the road remained submerged almost every week. Residents had claimed some private housing societies in the area were releasing sewage water onto the main road.