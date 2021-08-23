Gurugram: Police teams search for man who murdered 36-yr-old woman in hotel

Gururgam: Two days after a 36-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Sector 14, Gurugram police on Sunday said they have formed four teams from Sector 14 police station to identify and locate the suspect.

Police said crime investigation units are also conducting raids at different locations based on technical and human intelligence.

A 36-year-old woman, Imrana, was stabbed to death allegedly by an acquaintance at a hotel in Sector 14 after they had checked into a room on Friday. In a purported video of the incident, which was shared widely on social media, the woman, who sustained 12 stab wounds, is seen chasing the man and later falls down a staircase. The hotel staff said that this is the first time such an incident has happened in the premises.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they have not identified the suspect yet as the Aadhaar card and mobile number given at the reception were found to be fake.

“The woman was a regular visitor to the hotel and had asked the suspect to book a room there. It seems the motive of the suspect was to kill her and that is the reason why he attacked her within minutes and fled. In the entire 25 minutes within the hotel and inside the room, the suspect did not remove his face mask,” he said.

Imrana’s husband Mohammad Shahid said they have three children. “My relatives and I had come to Agra for cremation. We are also trying to find out the suspect’s identity through the last calls received on her phone,” Shahid said.

Sangwan said they are also scanning the call details of the victim. “We are checking CCTV footage from different locations. The auto driver picked up the suspect from Iffco Chowk around 7.45pm. The victim had already boarded the auto but then he switched off her mobile phone while on the way to the hotel,” he said.

Police suspect the accused has fled to Delhi.