Gzb murder: 48-year-old died of severe head injuries, reveals autopsy

GhaziabadThe 48-year-old woman who was allegedly killed by her tenant couple in a highrise in Raj Nagar Extension on Wednesday died of severe head injuries, as per her autopsy report released on Friday. Police said that the victim was subjected to two forms of assault — strangulation and head injury. (Representative photo)

“The autopsy report of the deceased indicated that the cause of death was severe head injury and loss of blood thereafter. The autopsy also confirmed that there was no dismemberment of any body part, as prevailed in reports on social media,” Umesh Kumar, SHO of Nandgram police station, said.

The incident took place in a fifth-floor flat of Aura Chimera society in Ghaziabad late on Wednesday night, when Deepshikha Sharma went there to collect rent from the tenants Jay Gupta, 37, and his wife, Aakriti Gupta, 32.

Police said the rent had been pending for five months, so during her visit, an argument ensued and Aakriti allegedly tried to strangle Deepshikha with a dupatta while Jay brought a cooker from the kitchen and hit her head.

To avoid suspicion, the couple allegedly stuffed her body in a red-coloured bag and hid it in the bed in one of the rooms. Later, Deepshikha’s house help got suspicious and alerted her husband, following which police were informed and the body was recovered.

“The two suspects were arrested on Thursday for murder with common intention and also for destruction of evidence. They both were produced before a court, and they also admitted to the crime and narrated the sequence of events before the court. Both were sent to judicial custody,” the SHO said.

Further, police said they have enough evidence against the couple, including footage from CCTVs at the highrise, recovery of the bag and body from the bed in their bedroom, and also eyewitnesses who were present in their flat during the recovery of the body.

Investigation also revealed that the couple tried to flee the spot in an auto and were stopped by Deepshikha’s domestic help, Minni, near the lift area.

Deepshikha stayed in the first-floor flat of the highrise while she rented out her second flat on the fifth floor in February this year, at a monthly rent of ₹18,000.

The accused were unable to pay rent for the past months due to financial crunch, and the pending rent purportedly amounted to ₹90,000.