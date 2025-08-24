Hamirpur district hospital: Patient cries foul after getting 6 reports from single drop of blood

:A patient, who visited the Hamirpur district hospital, has alleged she was handed reports for six laboratory tests, including a complete blood count (CBC), based on just a single drop of blood drawn from her finger. Following the incident, a formal complaint is being prepared for submission to the district magistrate. The patient said she was shocked at being given what she believes to be a “fake report,” pointing out that multiple tests cannot credibly be run on such a small sample. (For representation only)

Ragini Devi, a resident of Pandhari village under Sumerpur police station limits, visited the hospital on August 19 with complaints of throat pain and prolonged illness. Doctors directed her to undergo a series of blood tests. According to the woman, she initially submitted a sample at the hospital’s laboratory and was asked to return the following day. Upon her return, she was informed that her sample had been misplaced.

Ragini Devi alleged that she was compelled to give a second sample the following day, which too was later reported missing. After repeated delays and journeys of nearly 20 km each day, she refused to provide a third sample on Saturday, citing frustration.

On her complaint, chief medical superintendent (CMS) Dr SP Gupta directed the laboratory technicians to immediately complete her tests.

She alleged they pricked her finger, drew a single drop of blood, and claimed to have conducted six tests, including CBC, subsequently handing her the reports.

The patient said she was shocked at being given what she believes to be a “fake report,” pointing out that multiple tests cannot credibly be run on such a small sample.

“I have been struggling for five days without treatment, and instead of help, I was given a false report,” she said, vowing to take up the matter with the DM.

Senior doctors confirmed that such procedures are scientifically unsound.

“A minimum of 2 ml of venous blood is required for CBC and other tests, since the sample is processed with serum before analysis,” said Dr AK Sarawgi who runs a pathology in Kanpur.

CMS Dr Gupta expressed surprise over the episode. “CBC cannot be conducted with a finger prick. If such a procedure has been followed, strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.