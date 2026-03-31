KANPUR A 17-year-old boy lost his life on Monday noon after his motorcycle rammed into an electric pole while he was reportedly trying to escape a pack of stray dogs in the Maudaha area of Hamirpur district, said police. Hamirpur tragedy: Teen fleeing stray dogs dies after bike rams pole

The victim, Saif Ali, was returning home through a narrow lane in the Haiderganj locality when the incident occurred. According to police, a group of stray dogs began chasing the teenager’s vehicle, prompting him to speed up in an effort to get away.

Santosh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of the Kotwali police station, said: “In an attempt to evade the dogs, the rider accelerated, lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a roadside pole before falling headfirst onto a raised platform.”

Purported CCTV footage of the crash has since surfaced and is circulating on social media. The video appears to show the motorcycle striking the pole and the rider being thrown forward. The authenticity of the footage has not yet been independently verified.

Family members rushed Saif to the government hospital in Maudaha, where doctors declared him dead.

Kumar said the CCTV footage made the sequence of events clear. “The boy was chased by stray dogs and collided with a pole while speeding. The family did not want a post-mortem examination,” he said.

Police said the body was handed over to the family after they declined an autopsy. The last rites were conducted on Monday evening.

Saif, a resident of the Bhuiyanrani area of Haiderganj, was the eldest among three siblings and the only son of Rahmat Ali. His death has left the family in shock, relatives said.