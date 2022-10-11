Harbour line extension to Borivali back on track

Mumbai A year after Western Railway (WR) announced the extension of harbour line services up to Borivali, it has completed the survey for land acquisition and laying of the tracks.

The harbour line service, which runs up to Goregaon, will be extended till Borivali making it easier for WR commuters to travel to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Navi Mumbai in a single journey of ₹20.

“We have completed the geo-technical survey of the track line and have used drones to survey and demarcate the actual alignment. Meanwhile, the land acquisition plan and the tree cutting proposal have been submitted to the state government. The track alignment plans are under review with the Western Railway Division,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR.

The alignment plan and design of the bridges required for the 7.08 km proposed extension from Goregaon to Borivali station are prepared and under review of the railways. Of the 7.08kms, 3kms stretch over Malad will be elevated. With the completion of the survey, bids will now be invited for construction of the corridor.

In 2019, the Railway Board had sanctioned the estimated ₹826 crore the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-III. However, the project faced delays till 2021 due to the pandemic.

The alignment survey of the project was initially expected to be completed by December 2021. Harbour line services, which ran till Andheri, was extended till Goregaon in April 2018.

Completion of this line will bring relief to commuters residing between Malad and Borivali stations who at present have to change trains in order to travel to Panvel or CSMT.