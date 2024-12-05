Haryana nod to 4-laning of Hodal-Nuh road at 616 cr

Gurugram: In a boost to infrastructure and welfare, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved the four-laning of the Hodal-Nuh-Pataudi-Patauda road at an estimated cost of ₹616.01 crore. The landmark decision, made during the Standing Finance Committee “C” meeting, also included measures to fast-track development projects and provide financial relief to domestic electricity consumers, officials said. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved the four-laning of the Hodal-Nuh-Pataudi-Patauda Road. (SOURCED.)

Major infrastructure development

The 71-km road project will span Hodal-Nuh-Tauru-Bilaspur, improving connectivity across the districts of Palwal, Nuh and Gurugram. As part of the chief minister’s vision, the upgraded road will enhance freight and passenger movement while connecting four major National Highways: Delhi-Mathura-Agra (NH 19), Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (NH 4), Gurugram-Nuh-Rajasthan (NH 248A) and Delhi-Jaipur (NH 48).

The project is expected to bring economic benefits and convenience to numerous villages along the route, including Bilaspur, Pathreri, Bhajlaka, Gowarka, Bahin and Nuh, among others. The initiative is meant to modernise the state’s infrastructure for improved regional connectivity, officials said.

Fast-tracking projects

During the meeting, the chief minister directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to address delays in development projects caused by issues in tender allocation. Under the new process, if the L-1 bidder (lowest bidder) abandons a project, the contract will automatically be awarded to the L-2 bidder to ensure seamless progress.

“This reform will eliminate unnecessary delays and ensure projects are completed efficiently and on time,” the CM said. He emphasised that no project should be left incomplete due to contractor-related issues.

Relief for domestic electricity consumers

The chief minister also approved ₹274 crore to waive monthly minimum charges (MMC) for domestic consumers with a sanctioned load of up to 2KW and monthly consumption under 100 units. This decision will benefit approximately 9.5 lakh households, reducing the financial burden on low-consuming families.

This relief measure follows the chief minister’s Budget Speech for FY 2024-25, which promised to waive MMC charges for small consumers, ensuring affordable electricity for economically vulnerable households.

Housing for rural families

In a step toward fulfilling his promise under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojna, Saini directed the Housing For All department to provide 100-square-yard plots to all eligible families. Over 5 lakh individuals have applied for this scheme, which is expected to cost ₹2,950 crore.

The CM instructed officials to ensure no eligible family is left out. In cases where land is unavailable in a single village, a cluster of 4-5 villages will be formed to allocate plots. This initiative aims to provide sustainable housing solutions for rural families across Haryana.