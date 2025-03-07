Haryana orders inquiry, forms SIT to probe illegal dumping in Aravallis

Haryana’s environment minister Rao Narbir Singh on Thursday ordered an inquiry and the forming of a special investigation team (SIT) following HT’s report on the illegal dumping of 32,000 tonnes of waste in the ecologically fragile Aravalli hills and Tauru villages. Singh called the incident a “grave violation” and promised strict action against those responsible. (HT file photo)

The minister has directed officials to visit the dumping sites and the alleged processing facility in Palwal, where the contractor had claimed to have treated the waste.

“The contractor will be asked to remove the dumped waste at zero cost, and all official documents related to the project will be scrutinised. A detailed report will be submitted to me within 15 days,” said Singh.

The ₹3 crore waste management contract, awarded in November 2024, was meant for scientific bioremediation of legacy waste that had accumulated over years. However, HT found during spot visits and in conversations with residents that instead of proper waste processing, the material was transported to more than 20 illegal sites, where it was covered with subsoil to evade detection.

The contractor, Jagjeet Nain, was paid half of the contract value within a month of the work order being issued. The improper waste disposal has reportedly led to contamination of soil and groundwater and destruction of local biodiversity in the protected Aravalli region.

Singh called the incident a “grave violation” and promised strict action against those responsible. He confirmed that tractor trolley drivers and eyewitnesses involved in the illegal dumping will be interviewed to help establish what occurred.

Expressing concern over the payment release before compliance verification, the minister promised a thorough review of all documents related to the project.

“I will personally examine how and on what grounds the payment was released to the contractor. Anyone found guilty of negligence or misconduct will be suspended immediately,” he said.

Nuh deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, said that the municipal commissioners have been asked to submit a report. “If no action is taken by them, we will form a committee involving pollution board members to gather all the details before proceeding with any action.”

Sumit Kumar, Secretary of the Municipal Corporation, Tauru, said: “We have formed a team on Thursday to inspect all violations. The payments were cleared only after our officials physically checked the legacy waste pickup and processing. We will get all the facts verified again.”

Dr Sushil Malik, district municipal commissioner of Nuh, who previously acknowledged the violations and promised action, did not respond to requests for a comment on Thursday.

The Aravalli hills, already threatened by illegal mining and deforestation, are protected under multiple environmental laws including the Environment Protection Act, 1986, the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.