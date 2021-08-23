Haryana PCB project to measure noise levels in Gurugram, Faridabad

Gurugram: In a first, the state pollution control board will start monitoring noise pollution levels in Gurugram and Faridabad districts before mid-September, said officials on Sunday, adding that the objective is to bring the issue to the forefront, along with other problems like air and water pollution.

S Narayanan, member secretary of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), said, “We all know about noise pollution as a concept, it has always been a neglected area. In today’s time, the importance of measuring noise pollution is increasing by the day. We have now decided to start monitoring noise pollution in Gurugram, followed by Faridabad, and then other districts.”

The official further said that with the data, they will generate awareness about noise pollution among citizens and the impact it has.

According to HSPCB officials, noise pollution measuring devices will be installed at five locations in the district, mostly in areas with heavy traffic movement or footfall. The agency is yet to identify the locations.

After studying the data, officials said, the pollution control board, with the help of experts, will form strategies on how to control it.

At present, noise pollution levels in the city are measured only during Diwali.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, permissible noise levels around a residential area is 55 decibels (dBA) during the day and 45 decibels at night. For industrial areas, the permissible limit is 75 dBA during day and 70 dBA at night. In silence zones, that is an area of 100 metres around hospitals, educational institutions, courts, and religious places, noise levels shouldn’t exceed 50 dBA during the day and 40 dBA at night.

In June this year, the National Green Tribunal, while hearing a petition, observed that a noise-free environment is part of the right to life and its violation is a criminal offence.