Haryana to host national conference of Urban Local Bodies in Gurugram in July

Gurugram: Haryana is set to host the National Conference of Urban Local Bodies for the first time on July 3 and 4 in Gurugram, with preparations now entering the final stage. Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Saturday reviewed the arrangements during a meeting in Gurugram and assured that the event would showcase both Haryana’s administrative strength and its rich cultural heritage. The National Conference of Urban Local Bodies will be held in Gurugram on July 3 and 4. (HT PHOTO)

“This conference is not only important from an administrative point of view but also offers us an opportunity to present Haryana’s traditional hospitality and cultural pride to delegates from across the country. The event will be organised in the true spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ so that all participants return with a sense of warmth and inspiration,” Kalyan said.

The two-day conference will be held at the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) in Manesar and will see participation of over 500 delegates from all states and Union Territories, including officials from urban development departments and local bodies. Kalyan said the conference will focus on defining the future direction of urban development and facilitating the exchange of best practices between states.

Highlighting Haryana’s reputation for simplicity, hospitality, and strong human values, Kalyan instructed officials to ensure high standards in accommodation, traffic management, health facilities, security, and cultural programs for the delegates. “This event will further strengthen Gurugram’s image on the national map and showcase the progress and innovations of Haryana’s urban systems,” he added.

As part of the inaugural day’s celebrations, a special Haryana cultural evening will be organised to welcome the delegates. The event will feature traditional folk dances, music, and performances by renowned artists, providing a vibrant glimpse of Haryana’s cultural diversity. Guests will also be treated to an elaborate dinner showcasing authentic Haryanvi cuisine.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said that all arrangements are nearing completion. Nodal officers have been appointed for accommodation, traffic, security, and publicity, with senior officials designated for key responsibilities to ensure smooth execution. “All departments are working together to present Gurugram as a model host city,” Kumar said.