Home / Cities / Others / Haryana: Woman sarpanch booked for indulging in celebratory firing

Haryana: Woman sarpanch booked for indulging in celebratory firing

others
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:25 AM IST

The case was registered on Wednesday after a video of Darba Kalan village sarpanch Santosh Beniwal went viral on social media

A woman sarpanch of a Sirsa village has been booked for allegedly indulging in celebratory firing, police said on Thursday. (Image for representational purpose)
A woman sarpanch of a Sirsa village has been booked for allegedly indulging in celebratory firing, police said on Thursday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByPress Trust of India, Sirsa

A woman sarpanch of a Sirsa village has been booked for allegedly indulging in celebratory firing, police said on Thursday.

The case was registered on Wednesday after a video of Darba Kalan village sarpanch Santosh Beniwal went viral on social media, they said.

In the purported video, Beniwal is seen dancing with two other women and firing in the air with a pistol.

“A video went viral on social media platforms in which Santosh Beniwal, the sarpanch of Darba Kalan, is seen indulging in celebratory firing. She was elected as sarpanch last week,” Nathusari Chopta station house officer sub-inspector Ram Kumar told news agency PTI.

A case has been registered on a complaint by a police official from Sirsa, he said.

“We have launched an investigation into the case,” he added.

The FIR has been registered under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions under the Arms Act and the IT Act, Kumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out