Hathras road accident: 15 killed, 18 hurt as bus rams tempo loader

At least 15 people were killed and 18 injured when an Aligarh-bound roadways bus collided with a tempo loader carrying about 30 passengers, returning after attending a ritual in a village in Hathras district on Friday evening.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members and directed officials to arrange the best of treatment for the injured.

“The accident took place at about 6.45 pm on Friday when a roadways bus collided with a loader vehicle near Metei village, within the limits of Chandpa police station of Hathras district in Aligarh range,” stated Shalabh Mathur, inspector general (IG), Aligarh Range, while on way to the spot.

“The deceased are mostly from Semra village in Agra district and from Firozabad district. The 18 injured in the accident were mostly from the loader and a few from the bus, Mathur said.

“Eight of the seriously injured were referred to a higher centre in Aligarh while 10 are undergoing treatment in Hathras,” he said.

PRO at the SP Hathras office said that 15 killed included 7 men, four women and four children.

The roadways bus from Aligarh depot was moving from Agra and was heading for Aligarh and was near Hathras when it collided with a loader vehicle. Rains on Friday had made the road slippery and could be a reason for the mishap.

District magistrate, Hathras, Ashish Kumar and SP, Hathras, Nipun Agarwal, reached the spot to streamline relief work.

‘I had boarded the bus in Agra but as it was near Hathras, sudden brakes were applied by the driver of the bus. Another vehicle on the road was seen teetering and loud cries of pain followed. Many in the loader were feared dead and injured,” stated Officer Singh, a bus passenger who added that the bus driver and conductor were also injured.

Dharampal, the BJP MLA from Etmadpur assembly seat of Agra, called it a tragic incident claiming 15 lives. Village Semra falls within the Etmadpur assembly seat.

PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

Expressing grief over the Hathras road accident that claimed 15 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims and ₹50,000 for the injured, the PMO announced in a post on X.

