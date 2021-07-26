HC appoints local commissioner for cleanliness at Kalkaji temple

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has appointed a local commissioner to look into the unhygienic conditions at the Kalkaji temple saying that cleanliness, sanitation and infrastructure of the temple and its complex is “completely unsatisfactory” putting devotees to great inconvenience.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, on July 16, noted that devotees who visit the temple are in lakhs during the festive season and cleanliness of the temple, as also the provision of civic amenities for devotees is a major concern.

The court said one of the three issues concerned with the mandir are the renovation/re-development of the mandir premises, and provisions of civic amenities, cleanliness, etc. in and around the temple complex for the devotees.

The other two pertain to the rights, occupation and the manner of allocation and revenue collection from shopkeepers, tehbazari holders, dharmshalas and the tussle among various groups on the puja sewa rights.

On July 16, the court directed the local commissioner to conduct surprise checks at least twice during the next 10 days to also ascertain as to who is conducting the puja sewa and who is collecting the offerings which are being put into the donation boxes and being given during the puja sewas.

The court has been dealing with a bunch of petitions on the various issues including the puja rights and collection of offerings. The court has been appointing local commissioners at regular intervals for several problems related to the functioning of the temple.

The judge noted that the local commissioners in their report have highlighted the issues of cleanliness and it should be addressed for better facilities to the devotees.