Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Health dept mulls portable hospital during Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 07, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Portable hospitals are used at disaster-hit spots and in other emergency situations to save lives in places where regular ambulances are unable to reach.

Health department plans to deploy the ‘Arogya Maitri Cube’ or portable hospital during the 2025 Mahakumbh.

Health dept mulls portable hospital during Mahakumbh (Pic is for representation)

Designed indigenously under Project BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative For Sahyog Hita and Maitri), the portable hospital or the modular trauma management and aid system was also used during the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya on January 22.

The portable hospital is made up of detachable mini-cubes, each curated for emergency response and comprising a mini-ICU, operation theatre, cooking station, food, water, power generator, X-ray machine and being light and portable, suited both for airdrops and ground transportation, they are best suited in medical emergency response situations, officials said.

The project would need approval from the central government. It is estimated that huge number of devotees would turn up for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh in 2025 and health department officials are in touch with the Kumbh Mela administration for this purpose.

Follow Us On