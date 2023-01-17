Hearing in PIL on Bankey Bihari temple upkeep adjourned

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday adjourned hearing, till January 25, in a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking direction to the state government to frame a proper scheme for upkeep and maintenance of Shri Thakur Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj at Vrindavan.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir passed the order in the PIL filed by Anant Sharma and another. In the petition, the prayer had been made for proper crowd management, especially during festivals and holidays when lakhs of devotees assemble there.

Earlier, on December 20, 2022, the court had observed, “The only matter of concern, which we find at this stage for which a beginning need be made is to manage the crowd in the temple and the surrounding areas. More facilities need to be created.”