Home / Cities / Others / Hearing in PIL on Bankey Bihari temple upkeep adjourned

Hearing in PIL on Bankey Bihari temple upkeep adjourned

others
Published on Jan 17, 2023 11:33 PM IST

The bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir passed the order in the PIL filed by Anant Sharma and another.

n the petition, the prayer had been made for proper crowd management, especially during festivals and holidays when lakhs of devotees assemble there. (FILE PHOTO)
n the petition, the prayer had been made for proper crowd management, especially during festivals and holidays when lakhs of devotees assemble there. (FILE PHOTO)
ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday adjourned hearing, till January 25, in a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking direction to the state government to frame a proper scheme for upkeep and maintenance of Shri Thakur Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj at Vrindavan.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir passed the order in the PIL filed by Anant Sharma and another. In the petition, the prayer had been made for proper crowd management, especially during festivals and holidays when lakhs of devotees assemble there.

Earlier, on December 20, 2022, the court had observed, “The only matter of concern, which we find at this stage for which a beginning need be made is to manage the crowd in the temple and the surrounding areas. More facilities need to be created.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out