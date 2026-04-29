Heat, hurdles & endless queues: Patients struggle outside Lucknow CHCs, PHCs

Routine medical visits to community and primary health centres (CHCs and PHCs) in Lucknow have become an exhausting ordeal, especially for the most vulnerable as the summer sun blazes on and queues invariably move at snail’s pace. Patients at even the city’s major Shayama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital in Lucknow do not have the facility of online OPD registration. Patients are compelled to stand in long serpentine queues on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Elderly patients, pregnant women and persons with disabilities are among those bearing the brunt, as they continue to wait for hours for OPD registration despite guidelines mandating priority access for them.

With the Online Registration System (ORS) yet to be fully implemented across the city, most centres still rely on manual counters, triggering early morning rushes and serpentine queues.

Health officials acknowledge the gap. Chief medical officer, Dr NB Singh said that efforts are underway to upgrade the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) and integrate all CHCs, PHCs and health and wellness centres into a unified digital platform. “Once fully operational, patients will be able to book appointments from home and avoid standing in queues,” he said.

In the meantime, a QR code-based “scan and share” registration system under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is being piloted at select centres. The system links patients to their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), allowing paperless and quicker registration. However, low awareness and limited familiarity with the process have slowed its adoption.

On the ground, the situation remains grim. Rashmi, a pregnant woman from Malhaur in Chinhat, said each visit to the CHC involves prolonged waiting. “It is very difficult to stand in long queues in my condition, especially in this heat,” she said.

Sohan Lal, 65, who suffers from knee problems, echoed similar concerns. “Even with pain, I have no option but to stand in line for registration and consultation,” he said at Gudamba CHC.

Salman, a polio-affected youth, pointed out the lack of basic arrangements. “There is no separate queue for disabled persons. I have to stand with everyone else,” he said.

Attendants at several centres reported that centres have inadequate access to drinking water or shade compounding the distress.

Lucknow currently has 84 PHCs, including urban and rural units, and 20 CHCs. While officials maintain that expanding digital registration across all facilities is a priority, they admit that infrastructure gaps and lack of public awareness continue to delay full-scale implementation.

Until systems improve, patients are being advised to avoid peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and wear light clothing.