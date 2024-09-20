Heatwave like conditions in northeastern states; Assam, Arunachal record 38°C

The seven northeastern states, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, are witnessing heatwave-like conditions for the past few days, officials at the regional weather office said. Day temperature likely to be above 4–5°C over the region during the next 3-4 days in the northeastern states. (File AP photo)

In Assam, the region has witnessed no or very limited rainfall in the past days and according to officials at the regional meteorological office in Guwahati, the conditions will remain the same for another 3-4 days.

“Day temperature likely to be above 4–5°C over the region during the next 3-4 days,” stated a forecast issued by the Guwahati office on Thursday.

Officials stated that the present conditions are due to wind pattern, less cloud cover and less rainfall in most parts of the region for many days at a stretch.

On Thursday, Guwahati recorded a maximum temperature of 38°C, which is 5.6°C above the normal temperature at this time of the year.

Meghalaya’s capital Shillong recorded a maximum of 28.1°C, which was 4.9°C above normal.

Passighat in Arunachal Pradesh recorded 38°C on Thursday, which was 7°C above normal.

Manipur’s capital Imphal recorded 33.7°C —a figure 3.7°C above normal and Tripura’s capital Agartala recorded 37.6°C, which was 5°C above normal.

“Although it is the monsoon season, the region is witnessing clear skies and no rainfall which has led to a rise in solar insulation. There’s no moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, which has resulted in less cloud cover,” said Sunit Das, scientist at the regional meteorological office.

“The conditions are likely to remain the same for the next 3-4 days. We can expect some respite from the heat with rainfall likely to occur on September 23 or 24,” he added.