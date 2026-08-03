Thiruvananthapuram, Several parts of Kerala recorded heavy rainfall, with three weather stations receiving more than 100 mm of rain, according to IMD data released on Monday, as authorities warned of a worsening situation in the southern district of Pathanamthitta.

Heavy rain batters Kerala; Pathanamthitta on alert as water levels may rise

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The office of Kerala Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh said heavy rain in the Sabarimala region had created a worrying situation in the district, with water levels likely to rise in Ranni and nearby areas.

Vishnunadh is camping in Pathanamthitta and leading disaster management and relief operations, the minister's office said.

It added that he was reviewing the situation at Kozhencherry along with Aranmula MLA Abin Varkey, government officials and other elected representatives.

People living in low-lying areas have been directed to move to safer places without fail, as heavy rain overnight raised concerns of flooding in vulnerable areas.

In view of the continuing heavy rainfall in Kerala, collectors of many districts have declared a holiday on Monday for all educational institutions.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has convened an online meeting of district collectors at 10 am to review the rain situation across Kerala. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has convened an online meeting of district collectors at 10 am to review the rain situation across Kerala. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the India Meteorological Department, rainfall data recorded between 8.30 am on August 2 and 5.30 am on August 3 showed that Venkurinji in Pathanamthitta received the highest rainfall at 104.5 mm, followed by Udumbannoor in Idukki with 103.0 mm and Cheruthoni in Idukki with 101.5 mm.

Laha in Pathanamthitta received 87.0 mm of rain, while Thycattussery in Alappuzha recorded 80.0 mm. Neriamangalam in Ernakulam received 75.0 mm, followed by Ulanadu in Pathanamthitta with 74.5 mm.

Mattancherry in Ernakulam recorded 71.0 mm of rainfall. Ranni Chethackal in Pathanamthitta received 65.5 mm, Vadavathoor in Kottayam recorded 64.0 mm, Palluruthy in Ernakulam received 63.0 mm, and Munakkal in Thrissur recorded 62.0 mm.

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According to the IMD, all these places recorded 60 mm or more of rainfall during the period, which the weather office classifies as significant rainfall. The widespread rain was reported as the southwest monsoon remained active over the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.