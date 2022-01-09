Heavy rain inundates major intersections in Gurugram

Heavy rainfall on Friday night and Saturday morning led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, including major intersections such as Huda City Centre, Hero Honda Chowk, Bilaspur Crossing and Iffco Chowk.

Traffic was disrupted on several stretches such as the service lanes of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, between Khandsa and Kherki Daula toll, Narsinghpur stretch, Sheetla Mata Road, Golf Course Extension Road and Sector 10 stretch, said traffic police officials, adding that personnel were deployed at several spots to drain out water using water pumps.

However, the officials said that major congestion was not reported in the city on account of Saturday and weekend curfew in the national capital.

Commuters faced issues crossing Golf Course Extension Road, Sheetla Mata Road, and Sector 10 stretch. They alleged that these stretches are riddled with potholes and are unsafe for two-wheelers.

Rupesh Saluja, a Delhi resident who commutes to Sohna Road for work, said that he has escaped accidents several times on Golf Course Extension Road due to potholes. “Today, it was very difficult to cross the stretch due to potholes filled with rainwater. The road requires a complete makeover,” he said.

The traffic volume on Golf Course Extension Road is usually high as many residential societies, corporate offices and automobile showrooms are located on the stretch.

Sonika Khurana, a resident of Sector 5, said that despite repairs the stretch from Atul Karatia Chowk to Sector 5 is in a mess. “Shopkeepers have encroached the road from both the sides, and overnight rain caused waterlogging and congestion on the stretch. It takes more than 40 minutes to cross the 3km stretch,” she said.

The traffic officials said that they also filled up more than 100 potholes to prevent accidents on flooded roads. At least 400 police personnel were deployed at 32 vulnerable points in the city to manage the waterlogging situation, they said.

Sanjeev Balhara, assistant commissioner of police (traffic), said, “Police personnel filled up potholes on roads for the ease of commuters during the rains. Around 110 potholes were filled up with soil and interlocking tiles to avert mishaps across the city. Our teams have prepared data of stretches where repair work needs to be done and the same will be shared with the agencies concerned,” he said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram recorded 54mm of rainfall between 12.30am and 8am on Saturday. The IMD predicted that the city may witness one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Sunday as well.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 13.5°C, while the maximum temperature was 18°C.

