Heavy rainfall impacts life in northern Madhya Pradesh, parts of Rajasthan

Heavy rainfall impacted life in northern Madhya Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan with flooding of many areas reported in Gwalior, Sheopur, Bhopal and Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh and in Bundi Tonk, Kota and Ajmer in Rajasthan. A scene from Bikaner after the rains on Saturday. (PTI)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a maximum rainfall of 130 mm was reported from many places in the two states although no deaths were reported.

In Rajasthan, at least 14 districts in eastern and northern parts of Rajasthan received heavy rains. The maximum rainfall was recorded in Baran’s Shahbad with 195mm followed by 155mm in Tonk’s Deoli, 144mm in Tonk’s Malpura, 142mm in Tonk’s Pipulu, and 137 mm in Tonk City, said IMD officials.

A woman and her two daughters were killed after a wall of a construction factory collapsed in Bikaner on Saturday morning.

Many parts of Tonk could be seen almost under the water while the water from the dams entered school buildings at many villages. In Hameerpura, a truck was turned over due to sudden flow of the water on the roads. “However, the driver could save himself by jumping off from the vehicle,” said an official familiar with the matter.

In Tonk, officials said, at least six dams have overflown in the last 24 hours due to heavy rainfall affecting about 37 villages across the districts. “We have alerted the sub-divisional magistrates about the situation. A red alert was also issued in many villages in the district on Saturday,” said Tonk district collector Saumya Jha.

The Sheopur-Gwalior highway in Kota was blocked by the increasing water level of the Parvati River causing a disconnection between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, said officials. A heavy traffic was also seen on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway due to water logging since Saturday morning.

MD chief Radhe Shyam Sharma said that the heavy rains might reduce till Monday but will again increase from Tuesday and will persist till Thursday in Eastern Rajasthan.

In Madhya Pradesh, the highest rainfall was witnessed in 13 districts, about 157% of average rainfall. On Saturday, a red alert was issued in Shivpuri and Sheopur for heavy rainfall. IMD scientist Ved Prakash Singh said, “Heavy rain is expected in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha and Sagar on Saturday and Sunday. Other districts including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur will also get wet.”