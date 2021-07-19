Heavy rainfall in ghat areas, city sees showers as well

PUNE Shivajinagar, on Sunday, reported 10.4 millimetres (mm) of rainfall, and Lohegaon reported 1.6 mm, suggesting that the monsoon revival over the city is ongoing. Pashan reported rainfall of 7 mm.

The ghat areas around Pune also reported heavy rainfall over the last few days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Pune is expected to get light to moderate rainfall in the next few days. Between June 1 and July 18, Pune city reported a rainfall deficiency of 64.5mm. So far, Pune reported 178.7mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 243.2mm rainfall.

The rainfall deficiency has seen a rise not just in Pune district, but also in other parts of the state. IMD has forecast that the monsoon is likely to revive this week.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of wweather forecasting with IMD Pune, said, “Shivajinagar area received less than normal rainfall, whereas Lohegaon has reported normal rainfall. There is an upper air circulation present over north Madhya Maharashtra. An offshore trough from north Maharashtra to Kerala coast is active. The westerly wind is also strong. Shear zone over the state has shifted. Around July 21, a low-pressure area is likely to form near the northwest Bay of Bengal which may bring more rainfall. These weather systems will help bring good rainfall over Pune city and other parts of the state,” said Kashyapi.

In Madhya Maharashtra, Kashyapi added that extreme heavy rainfall is likely in ghat areas in the next few days.

“All four divisions of Maharashtra may receive heavy rainfall till July 22. Also, Pune city may receive light to moderate rainfall till July 24. However, ghat areas may receive isolated heavy rainfall till July 24,” said IMD Officials.

Parts of Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra reported rainfall on Sunday.

113mm rainfall was reported in Panjim on Sunday. Mahabaleshwar on Sunday reported 26mm of rainfall.