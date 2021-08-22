Home / Cities / Others / Heavy rains lash Himachal, four stranded in rivulet rescued in Hamirpur
Police personnel carrying umbrellas amid rain in Kullu on Saturday. (Aqil Khan/HT)
Police personnel carrying umbrellas amid rain in Kullu on Saturday. (Aqil Khan/HT)
others

Heavy rains lash Himachal, four stranded in rivulet rescued in Hamirpur

Rescuers saved four people who got stuck in the middle of a rivulet after a flood triggered by heavy rains in Sujanpur subdivision of Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 12:33 AM IST

Rescuers saved four people who got stuck in the middle of a rivulet after a flood triggered by heavy rains in Sujanpur subdivision of Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the hill-state on Saturday. Sujanpur was the wettest place in state, experiencing 107mm rainfall.

Police said Pung rivulet was flooded suddenly due to heavy rain. Four people, including a driver and cleaner of a truck and two labourers, were stranded in the middle of the rivulet, besides three trucks and a JCB machine.

They were mining gravel when the water-level suddenly started rising. A team of emergency workers including police, home-guard and fire fighters rushed to the spot and rescued the stranded people after gruelling efforts.

Meanwhile, the NH-5 was blocked at Negulsari in Kinnaur after boulders started tumbling again The district administration has stopped vehicular movement on the highway as a precautionary measure.

In Sirmaur, many roads were blocked due to landslides. Multiple landslides also hampered the traffic movement on Kalka-Shimla highway.

The MeT department has issued a yellow weather alert for Sunday, predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightening in low and middle hills.

“Landslide may occur due to heavy rainfall. General public and tourists are not to venture near the river banks as the river levels may increase,” said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.

After Sujanpur, Hamirpur recorded second highest rainfall of 38mm followed by Baldwara 22mm and Kandaghat and Khadrala 20mm each.

Gaggal and Mehre got 19mm rain each, Pachhad and Naina Devi 18mm each, Shillaro 17mm and Kasauli 14mm. State capital Shimla got 10.6mm rainfall and Dharamshala 6.6mm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.