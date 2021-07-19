Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Heavy rains leave 3 dead, many houses damaged in Uttarakhand districts
others

Heavy rains leave 3 dead, many houses damaged in Uttarakhand districts

According to SDRF, in Uttarkashi, three people including a mother-daughter duo died after they got trapped under heavy muck in Mandav village in the early hours
By Kalyan Das
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 01:47 PM IST
SDRF personnel during search and rescue operation in Uttarkashi district on Monday, July 19. (HT Photo)

At least three people, including a three-year-old girl, were killed as heavy rains lashed Uttarkashi and Tehri Garhwal districts of Uttarakhand in the early hours of Monday.

Several houses were also damaged by heavy muck brought in by the rainwater in villages of Uttarkashi and Tehri Garhwal, prompting teams of state disaster response force (SDRF) to initiate search and rescue work.

According to SDRF, in Uttarkashi, three people including a mother-daughter duo died after they got trapped under heavy muck in Mandav village in the early hours.

Inspector Lalita Negi, media in-charge of SDRF, said, “The village was witnessing very heavy rains since Sunday night due to which a rivulet near it was overflowing.”

Also Read | After HC rap, Uttarakhand govt increases stipend of medical interns from 7k to 17k

“On Monday at around 4am, the SDRF camp located about 3kms away from the village received information that several people are stranded in their homes which are filled with rainwater from the rivulet. An SDRF team rushed to the village and started search and rescue operation in which bodies of three people --a woman, and a mother-daughter duo -- were recovered under the muck in their house,” said Negi.

The deceased were identified as Mathura Devi, 36, Ritu Devi, 32 and her three-year-old daughter.

The officer said search operation was still on.

In Tehri Garhwal district, several houses were damaged in Med village but no casualties were reported. According to SDRF, the residents evacuated their homes early morning after hearing thunder and rains which prevented any loss of life. Local administration officials are present in the village to assess property damage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP