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HHRC takes suo moto cognisance of NIT Kurukshetra suicide cases

HHRC takes suo moto cognisance of NIT Kurukshetra suicide cases

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 02:12 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, The Haryana Human Rights Commission has initiated a detailed inquiry into the recent cases of suicide at the National Institute of Technology , Kurukshetra, while stressing that educational institutions are responsible not only for academics but also for the physical and mental well-being of students.

HHRC takes suo moto cognisance of NIT Kurukshetra suicide cases

The Commission took suo motu cognisance of a news report published on April 19, which stated students were asked to vacate hostels following the incidents.

The NIT had constituted a five-member committee to probe the cases, along with three other panels to examine issues faced by students.

The institute has seen the deaths of four students by suicide in four months besides a case of a first year B.Tech student of the institute allegedly attempted to commit suicide.

A first-year student from Telangana in mid-February, a student from Nuh at the end of March, and a third-year student from Sirsa on April 9, allegedly killed themselves on campus. On April 16, a 19-year-old B.Tech student, Diksha Dubey, allegedly died by suicide. Her death sparked protests on campus.

It has sought detailed reports from the institute, district administration, and police on the circumstances leading to the death of four students and the attempted suicide by one student in quick succession; availability, accessibility and functioning of mental health counselling services within the institute; mechanisms in place for identification of students under stress or financial distress; details of financial assistance schemes/support systems available to students.

The Director of NIT, Deputy Commissioner, and Superintendent of Police, Kurukshetra, have been directed to submit reports at least one week before the next hearing scheduled for May 19, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / HHRC takes suo moto cognisance of NIT Kurukshetra suicide cases
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