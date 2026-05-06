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High court bars entry of casino vessel with 2,000 guest capacity in Goa

Goa currently has six ‘offshore’ vessels berthed in the River Mandovi operating as casinos and used for live gaming

Published on: May 06, 2026 09:11 pm IST
By Gerard de Souza
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High Court of Bombay at Goa via an interim order on Wednesday restrained the entry of an offshore casino vessel into the limits of the River Mandovi, until further orders as it continues to hear pleas challenging a government order to allow the new 2,000-guest capacity vessel.

Goa currently has six ‘offshore’ vessels berthed in the River Mandovi. (Representative Image)

Hearing the pleas, the high court bench of Justice Valmiki Menezes and Justice Amit Jamsandekar took on record a statement by Advocate Darius Khambata representing Delta Pleasure Cruise Company Ltd, that “as of today, the vessel does not possess a certificate of survey.”

A certificate of survey under the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958 is granted by an authorised surveyor specifying the ship’s tonnage and build and such other particulars descriptive of the identity of the ship as may be prescribed. The certificate shall be delivered to the registrar before registry.

“Considering that, as of today, the vessel does not possess a certificate of survey, we deem it appropriate to direct that the vessel in question shall not sail into the Panjim Port, i.e. in the River Mandovi, without obtaining all the required certifications. Further, even if such certificates and requirements for sailing of the vessel into the Panaji Port are obtained, the vessel shall not sail into the Port without prior permission of this court,” bench said.

Goa currently has six ‘offshore’ vessels berthed in the River Mandovi operating as casinos and used for live gaming.

Goa’s 17 operational casinos; six offshore and 11 onshore casinos pay 354 crore in annual recurring licence fees, 437.23 crore from GST, and 11.42 crore to the River Navigation. According to recent government figures the casinos contribute 812.68 crore to the Goa government coffers.

Goa along with Daman and Diu and Sikkim are the only places in the country that permit casinos. Gambling is allowed through an amendment to the Goa Public Gambling Act first brought in 1992 which allowed the government to authorise five star hotels to have ‘electronic amusement’ (slot machines) and another subsequent amendment in 1996 which allowed table games (poker, etc.) only onboard ‘offshore’ casino vessels.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / High court bars entry of casino vessel with 2,000 guest capacity in Goa
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