High Court grants slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife anticipatory bail
The Allahabad high court granted anticipatory bail to Richa Dubey, wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, in an alleged forgery case.
Justice SK Gupta allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Richa Dubey, who filed the present petition after police filed a charge sheet against her. Earlier, she was granted anticipatory bail by the high court till the submission of the police report.
Dubey’s plea was that during the investigation, she had fully cooperated. But the investigating officer ignored this fact and without collecting cogent and credible evidence submitted the charge sheet against the petitioner.
Her further submission was that she was already enlarged on anticipatory bail, and during that period, she has not misused the liberty of bail therefore there is no need for custodial interrogation of the applicant; hence, the applicant may be enlarged on anticipatory bail till the conclusion of the trial.
The court while allowing the plea observed, “Let the applicant-- Richa Dubey, be released on bail by the trial court till conclusion of trial on furnishing a personal bond and two sureties each in the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court concerned…”
To recall, as per allegations in the FIR lodged in 2020, Richa Dubey and eight other co-accused were using SIM cards registered on some other person’s identity.
Prayagraj: Minor abducted, gang-raped, police try to ‘hush up’ the case
The family of a minor girl, who was allegedly abducted and gang-raped two weeks back, has complained about the police cover-up who tried to pass off the incident as a road accident. As per reports, a minor girl was allegedly abducted and gang raped by three youths under the Kaundhiara police station in the trans-Yamuna area on August 10. SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit admitted to negligence by cops at the Kaundhiara police station.
Mohali: Man rapes minor maid after calling her to clean flat, booked
Police are on the lookout for a man who raped a 17-year-old domestic help after calling her to clean a flat at a residential society in Zirakpur. Investigating officer Nirmal Kaur said the accused had been identified as Akash Kumar. The girl, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and works as a domestic help at residential societies in Zirakpur, told the police that she was walking back home around 6 pm on Monday.
Chandigarh: Booster dose free, but drive still moving in slow lane
Government's hope of encouraging more turnout for the third dose of anti-Covid vaccine after rolling out the 75-day free booster dose drive in July is not turning into reality in Chandigarh. As per central guidelines, fully vaccinated people are eligible for the third dose after six months. But over a month into the free booster dose drive, which began on July 15, only 37,509 adults in Chandigarh have come forward for it.
Chandigarh resident gets 10-year RI for carrying banned injections
A local court has sentenced a Sector-56 resident to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing banned injections. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Lovepreet, alias Prince, who was convicted under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. According to the prosecution, a police team was on patrolling duty near the CITCO petrol pump in Sector 56 on October 29, 2017.
65% registered street vendors in Chandigarh not paying monthly fee
Running their businesses from city's 48 vending zones, only 35% of the 10,937 registered street vendors are paying their fees regularly. With majority of the registered street vendors defaulting on monthly payments, the municipal corporation will take up the issue with the newly constituted Town Vending Committee — the authority for framing city's street vending policies — on September 9.
