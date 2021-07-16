High court seeks details about people with leprosy in Odisha

The Orissa high court has asked the government to submit district-wise details on the number of leprosy-affected people, facilities available for them and whether the state and Centre’s interventions have resulted in a reduction in such cases.

A two-judge bench of chief justice S Murlidhar and justice SK Panigrahi also asked the government to submit an affidavit on the prevalence of leprosy, the status of availability of treatment, beds, and drugs across the state and the status of filling up of vacant posts of medical officers and staff.

“Exact figures rather than platitudes or general vague statements of due care and attention be placed on record,” the court said while hearing a petition filed by the general secretary of State Leprosy Welfare Federation, Bipin Bihari Pradhan, over deficiencies in the state’s leprosy control measures.

The court appointed a committee of three lawyers to check the living condition of people with leprosy to understand their needs.

In 2006-2007, Odisha was declared “leprosy free” as per the World Health Organization (WHO) standards. According to WHO, regions reporting 1 case per 10,000 of the population can be called leprosy free.