Himachal sees 205 new Covid infections, 1 death

Himachal Pradesh recorded 205 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 2,14,004 while the death toll mounted to 3,588 after one patient succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 58 were reported in Mandi, 51 in Kangra, 20 in Shimla, 19 in Bilaspur, 18 in Hamirpur, 12 in Solan, 8 in Chamba, 5 in Kullu, four each in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Una and two in Sirmaur.

Active cases have again climbed to 1,788 while recoveries reached 2,08,609 after 200 people recuperated. Kangra is the worst-hit district since the virus outbreak last year as its total case tally stands at 47,733 followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 29,925 and 26,665 cases, respectively.

Solan’s case tally reached 22,591 cases, Sirmaur 15,436, Hamirpur 15,347, Una 13,567, Chamba 13,483, Bilaspur 13,446, Kullu 9,502, Kinnaur 3,408 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,901.