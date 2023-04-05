Deity’s pic on b’day cake of DM’s son sparks row; VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protest

KANPUR The picture of a Hindu deity and a trident on the birthday cake of the son of Kanpur Dehat’s district magistrate Neha Jain has stirred a fresh controversy. The pictures of the cake in question -- which was cut during the birthday celebration on April 1 -- have gone viral on social media platforms over the last two days, with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal staging a protest for ‘hurting religious sentiments’.

DM Neha Jain has issued a statement saying that the image on the cake was of a super hero who embodies the victory of good over evil. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the wake of the row, DM Neha Jain has issued a statement saying that the image on the cake was of a super hero who embodies the victory of good over evil. “Its use was not intended to hurt anyone’s sentiment but if someone felt that way, I extend an apology,” the DM added. However, the statement didn’t have the desired impact as the controversy continues to gather steam.

In fact, VHP Gauraksha chief Aditya Shukla and state government employees’ joint council’s district convener Amit Pandey have alleged that the DM called them to her residence on Tuesday and then their mobiles phones were forcibly taken away. The two leaders added that they were made to sit for seven hours. “The mobile phones were returned only on Wednesday,” they further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the episode, VHP Gauraksha chief said that it was an insult to our culture and heritage (sanskriti). Meanwhile, Amit Pandey said that he has submitted a complaint to SP Kanpur Dehat about the incident. On the other hand, the DM has said that sharing photos of her personal life is a breach of privacy. “I have written to the Kanpur Dehat SP requesting an investigation into how the pictures were leaked. A probe should reveal who were the people behind it,” said DM Jain.

When queried about the matter, Kanpur Dehat SP BBTGS Murthy said that the police are looking into both the complaints.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON