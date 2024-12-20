Hoardings with info-loaded QR codes to help visitors during Mahakumbh

Visitors including pilgrims and tourists coming for Mahakumbh-2025 will witness even roadside hoardings helping them out in getting the right information in the city as well as the sprawling 4000-hectare mela area on Sangam banks. A hoarding in Mahakumbh-2025 mela area bearing the QR codes (HT Photo)

In a first of its kind initiative during the fair, hoardings of government departments installed in the fair area and city have been embellished with QR codes, a simple scan of which with a smartphone would allow visitors to get accurate updated information they need, be it regarding district administration, emergency services, hotels or food outlets.

This new move has been undertaken as part of the digital Mahakumbh initiative, said officials.

“Hoardings with QR codes are being put up to give information to the visitors. If an individual has a smart mobile phone, simply scanning a QR code would provide a range of infomation that they could use,” said Vijay Kiran Anand, DM of Mahakumbh Nagar.

In the mela area, already visitors are being greeted with a huge hoarding with the message ‘Chalo Kumbh Chalen’ bearing a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Prominently displayed on the hoarding are four different QR codes at the bottom.

Kumbh Administration is written on the green QR code. On scanning it, one can get the names and contact numbers of all officials of the district administration. There are a total of 28 pages there in which the numbers including those of divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and other administrative officers and police stations are given.

The red QR code is for emergency services. On scanning it, the list of 657 hospitals of the district, the number of beds available in them, the names and numbers of the person responsible for each of hospital are given. The address of the hospitals too are available along with the facilities available.

On scanning the blue QR code, one can get the list of hotels and eateries. In this, a list of 20 hotels has been uploaded so far. On the other hand, on scanning the orange QR code, anyone can know the achievements of Uttar Pradesh including the works of different departments.